Here's Why Moderna Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
March 16, 2022 10:46 am
Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares are trading higher by 7.0% at $158.42. The company announced today it has reached an agreement with Japan to supply an additional 70 million doses of its COVID-19 booster vaccine.

The strength could also possibly be due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in China, which could help lift vaccine sector sentiment.

Moderna shares also saw strength Monday after the company announced the first participant has been dosed in a clinical trial of an experimental HIV trimer mRNA vaccine.

According to Moderna, the primary hypothesis is that the soluble and membrane-bound HIV envelope trimer mRNA vaccines will be safe and well-tolerated by HIV-uninfected individuals and will elicit autologous neutralizing antibodies. Moderna says the trial is expected to enroll approximately 100 HIV-negative adults, aged 18 to 55 years.

Moderna has a 52-week high of $497.49 and a 52-week low of $117.34.

