Here's How Much $100 Invested In This Dogecoin And Elon Musk-Inspired Meme Coin Will Be Worth If It Shoots Back To All-Time High

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 16, 2022 7:23 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's How Much $100 Invested In This Dogecoin And Elon Musk-Inspired Meme Coin Will Be Worth If It Shoots Back To All-Time High

Dogelon Mars (ELON) is an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Polygon (MATIC)-based meme coin. The token’s name is a play on Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and the planet Mars.

The project is themed around Dogelon, a canine comic character, that “explores the greatest mysteries of the galaxy and seeks to recolonize the planet he once called home with the help of the friends he’s made during his travels through the stars.”

DOGE has fallen 97.91% since it touched an all-time high of $0.00003263 on July 31.

The Investment: If an investor in ELON purchased $100 worth of the coin today at the press-time price of $0.0000007, here’s how much they would have if ELON shoots back to its all-time high. 

Date Of Purchase Amount Invested Purchase Price Coins Obtained Worth If ELON Hits ATH Again Percentage Change
March 16, 2022 $100 $0.0000007 142,857,142.9 $4661.43 4561.43%

What’s Going On With Dogelon Mars? ELON spiked 2.2% at press time. So far this year, the coin has lost 42% of its value. 

Musk, the entrepreneur who inspired the coin, has offered to fight Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in a “single combat.” The winner supposedly gets Ukraine.

Musk revealed this week that he was hodling DOGE along with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and ETH and that he’s not selling. The Tesla CEO himself isn't associated with Dogelon Mars and has never publicly mentioned it. 

Read Next: Never Mind The Gas Fee: Ethereum Foundation Says It Is Empowering Artists To Unshackle From YouTube, Spotify

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Education Markets General

Related Articles

Crypto World Abuzz With Inflation Talk: Here's What It Means For Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Prices

Crypto World Abuzz With Inflation Talk: Here's What It Means For Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Prices

Interest in inflation is driving sentiment for the cryptocurrency crowd. Here is what it means for digital assets: read more
Elon Musk May Be A HODLer But Dogecoin Addresses Dropped Sharply Over Last Few Weeks

Elon Musk May Be A HODLer But Dogecoin Addresses Dropped Sharply Over Last Few Weeks

Data shows that the number of addresses holding Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) witnessed a sharp drop over the past few weeks. read more
Bitcoin Back Above $41K In Sudden 5% Spike — Ethereum, Solana, Others Follow Course

Bitcoin Back Above $41K In Sudden 5% Spike — Ethereum, Solana, Others Follow Course

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major coins have seen a sudden spike. The apex coin is up 5.5% and is trading above the $41,000 mark. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mixed As Focus Sharpens On Fed Meeting — Analyst Sees A Big Run Up In This Scenario

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mixed As Focus Sharpens On Fed Meeting — Analyst Sees A Big Run Up In This Scenario

Bitcoin edged slightly higher over 24 hours on Tuesday, while Ethereum and Dogecoin lost some ground, as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.1% to $1.7 trillion at press time.  read more