Here's How Much $100 Invested In This Dogecoin And Elon Musk-Inspired Meme Coin Will Be Worth If It Shoots Back To All-Time High

Dogelon Mars (ELON) is an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Polygon (MATIC)-based meme coin. The token’s name is a play on Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and the planet Mars.

The project is themed around Dogelon, a canine comic character, that “explores the greatest mysteries of the galaxy and seeks to recolonize the planet he once called home with the help of the friends he’s made during his travels through the stars.”

DOGE has fallen 97.91% since it touched an all-time high of $0.00003263 on July 31.

The Investment: If an investor in ELON purchased $100 worth of the coin today at the press-time price of $0.0000007, here’s how much they would have if ELON shoots back to its all-time high.

Date Of Purchase Amount Invested Purchase Price Coins Obtained Worth If ELON Hits ATH Again Percentage Change March 16, 2022 $100 $0.0000007 142,857,142.9 $4661.43 4561.43%

What’s Going On With Dogelon Mars? ELON spiked 2.2% at press time. So far this year, the coin has lost 42% of its value.

Musk, the entrepreneur who inspired the coin, has offered to fight Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in a “single combat.” The winner supposedly gets Ukraine.

Musk revealed this week that he was hodling DOGE along with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and ETH and that he’s not selling. The Tesla CEO himself isn't associated with Dogelon Mars and has never publicly mentioned it.

