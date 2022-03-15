This Crypto Mining Company Reports Giving Back To The Communities It Operates In

Mawson team with members of the Beaver County community (Photo: Mawson Infrastructure)

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Many companies believe giving back to the community should be a natural part of doing business. It can help build a strong brand, fuel growth, attract more consumers and support the community’s development.

The Art Of Giving Back

A company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives might include anything from sponsoring a local soccer team and providing scholarships to improving medical care, water quality, and infrastructure. Initiatives that solve problems can help build a strong relationship between the business and the community.

When people experience the philanthropic side of a business, it can impact brand loyalty among other factors. Research suggests 70% of Canadians are more likely to buy from companies that give back.

Digital infrastructure provider Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) says it strives to build strong relationships in the communities it operates in throughout the United States and Australia by decarbonizing Bitcoin mining operations, and being active in the local communities.

The Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance found that Bitcoin alone consumes about 0.55% of electricity globally — seven times the total Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) uses.

Mawson, which is emerging as a global player in environmental, social and governance (ESG)-focused Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure, reports that it matches sustainable energy infrastructure with next-generation mobile data center (MDC) solutions, enabling low-cost Bitcoin production and on-demand deployment of infrastructure assets.

In an industry with players like Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ), Mawson says it wants to use renewable energy to reduce pressure on national electricity grids.

Community Engagement Program

The company recently launched a community engagement program and the opening of its second Bitcoin mining facility in the U.S. at a former industrial site in Beaver County, Pennsylvania.

It’s reportedly working with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to determine the areas of greatest need in the community.

The company committed $40,000 to the Community College Beaver County (CCBC), the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Centre, Beaver Falls Park, the Heritage Valley Health System and Buhl Park this year.

The CCBC Foundation received a $10,000 gift to fund a full scholarship for a student this year.

“Being a good corporate citizen in the communities in which we operate is hugely important at Mawson,” Mawson Founder and CEO James Manning said. “The support programs tie in with our partnership with Voltus announced on Feb. 2, whereby we have committed to delivering up to 100 megawatts of energy back into the PJM Interconnection as a grid-balancing resource.”

Giving back is a small gesture of gratitude Mawson can make to the communities that support the company, Manning said.

Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Office of International Business Development Executive Director David Briel said the county is pleased to welcome Mawson to the state.

Between the jobs Mawson is creating and the contributions to the community, the company will be a great addition to the county, Briel said.

Mawson also supports sports in the community and is a platinum sponsor of Brentwood Eagles, which recently won the Georgia State Championship A.A. football title.

