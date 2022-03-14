Why Tesla And Rivian Automotive Shares Are Falling On Monday

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares are trading lower amid a pullback in EV and clean energy stocks. A recent surge in oil prices recently raised demand outlook for alternative energy vehicles and Monday's dip in oil prices has possibly eased sector sentiment. President Joe Biden last week announced a ban on Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports which raised interest in clean energy names.

Tesla is trading lower by 3.37% at $769.00.

Rivian is trading lower by 6.07% at $35.74.