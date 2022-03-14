Here's Why Pfizer And Novavax Shares Are Rising On Monday

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares are trading higher by 4.3% at $52.42 and 9.6% at $80.05 respectively. Strength is possibly due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in China, which could lift vaccine sector sentiment.

A spike in COVID-19 cases has also caused some business operations to cease throughout China, and has in turn sent shares of several Chinese stocks lower for the session.

See Also: Here's Why Moderna Shares Are Rising On Monday

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 vaccine sales).

Novavax Inc is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines.

Pfizer has a 52-week high of $61.71 and a 52-week low of $34.51.

Novavax has a 52-week high of $277.80 and a 52-week low of $65.82.