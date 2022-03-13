Much Wow Or Apex Crypto? Is Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Dogecoin The Most Searched Crypto Tattoo?

byChris Katje
March 13, 2022 4:31 pm
Investing in cryptocurrencies early has led to some strong returns for investors and also created loyal fans. Some of these investors and fans have turned to their bodies to show off their enthusiasm with crypto related tattoos.

Here’s a look at the top tattoo choices.

What Happened: Searches for “crypto tattoo” on Google are up 222% over the last year, according to research from Crypto Head, a platform to learn about cryptocurrency and crypto exchanges.

Three of the top cryptocurrencies rank as the most searched crypto tattoo ideas on the Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) owned search engine and also as the most posted about crypto tattoos on Instagram, a unit of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB).

Here’s a look at how Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ranked among tattoo searches.

The Tattoo Leaders: On Google, Bitcoin tattoo ranks as the leader among crypto related tattoos with an average of 1,900 monthly searches.

Dogecoin ranks second for tattoo searches on Google, with an average of 700 inquiries a month.

Ethereum rounds out the list as the third most searched crypto tattoo idea, with an average of 500 searches a month.

On Instagram, “bitcointattoo” is the most used hashtag for crypto related tattoos, even outpacing the generic “cryptotattoo” hashtag on the platform.

“Dogetattoo” is the second most hashtagged crypto tattoo of the three mentioned, and “ethereumtattoo” ranks third.

The number of bitcointattoo hashtags on Instagram was significantly higher than both Dogecoin and Ethereum, outpacing the two combined at a ratio of more than 50 to 1.

Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has gained in interest and searches on many crypto exchanges and platforms. The coin recently overtook Bitcoin for popularity on CoinMarketCap. Could Shiba Inu coin tattoos be the next trender? 

Price Action: At the time of writing, the three top tattooed cryptocurrencies were trading at the following values:

  • Bitcoin: $38,950.45
  • Dogecoin: $0.1140
  • Ethereum: $2,571.94

Photo: Courtesy of Marco Verch on Flickr

