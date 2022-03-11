The Executive Order On Digital Assets

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

The Executive Order published on March 9, 2022, represents a legitimate recognition from the US government towards a new asset class that today, strongly lives within our economy and is growing in popularity and adoption. Overall, the Executive Order provides better clarity in terms of our stance within the space, and this is overall good news for the market as it pushes back uncertainty and doubt over the government’s perception and recognition of digital assets. In its essence, the Executive Order serves as a call to action for policymakers and government officials to truly study, understand, and develop a leading approach towards digital asset adoption and safe participation from all, with a healthy balance between mitigating the risks and embracing disruptive technology. The biggest take is the recognition of an evolution in technology and an initial step to its widespread understanding, acceptance, and adoption in a regulated environment.

The Executive Order has the potential to allow the United States to serve as an example for the rest of the world. We have seen individual investors, institutions, and even state-level governments advocate for digital assets and their adoption, and the Executive Order allows for a path towards this. Now, the crypto community should embrace this and help shape a healthy structure along with policymakers; together we can lead the widespread adoption of digital assets. If we really try to understand the value of digital assets, we can see that cryptocurrencies are just trying to improve our financial system and provide a platform for a unified world.

