Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
March 10, 2022 10:27 am
Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) are all trading lower Thursday morning amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading 5.6% lower Thursday morning at around $39,600.

Ethereum is trading 4.1% lower Thursday morning at around $2,600.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital is trading lower by 5.3% at $24.33 per share.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

Riot Blockchain is trading lower by 3.6% at $16.24 per share.

Coinbase Global provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy.

Coinbase is trading lower by 3.3% at $173.02 per share.

See Also: $223M In Crypto Liquidated As Bitcoin Falls To $39,000

