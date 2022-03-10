This Dogecoin Rival Is The Most Traded Crypto By Ethereum Whales Today

byMadhukumar Warrier
March 9, 2022 9:20 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Dogecoin Rival Is The Most Traded Crypto By Ethereum Whales Today

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — the self-described “Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer” — has emerged as the most traded cryptocurrency by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallets in the past 24 hours, as at press time late Wednesday.

What Happened: Shiba Inu was also ranked third among the top ten holdings of the Ethereum whales, with an average holding amount of $13.60 million, according to data from cryptocurrency data platform WhaleStats.

See Also: How To Buy Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB)

Why It Matters: Ethereum whales appear to be making major investments in the meme cryptocurrency, which aspires to be an Ethereum-based alternative to Dogecoin.

It was reported last week that Shiba Inu has re-emerged among the ten most purchased tokens by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum whales.

Companies such as Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG), GameStop Corp.  (NYSE:GME) and Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) now accept Shiba Inu as payment for their products and services.

Price Action: Shiba Inu is up 0.5% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00002335 at press time.

Read Next: Biden Signs Crypto Executive Order: What Does It Mean For The Market?

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Watch: Bill Gates' Comments On Bitcoin And Elon Musk Are Going Viral Again

Watch: Bill Gates' Comments On Bitcoin And Elon Musk Are Going Viral Again

A year-old warning from Microsoft Corp. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike On 'Benign' Biden Order, Ukraine Optimism — Why This Analyst Is Warning Against Celebrations Just Yet

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike On 'Benign' Biden Order, Ukraine Optimism — Why This Analyst Is Warning Against Celebrations Just Yet

Bitcoin and other major coins spiked sharply on Wednesday evening after details of U.S. President Joe Biden’s executive order on digital assets were unveiled. The global cryptocurrency market cap rose 5.9% to $1.9 trillion. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Rising Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Rising Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3.1% higher at $0.1225 over 24 hours leading up to early Wednesday morning. read more
This Crypto Exchange Is Giving Away $100,000 Of Shiba Inu To New Users

This Crypto Exchange Is Giving Away $100,000 Of Shiba Inu To New Users

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Tuesday it would distribute $100,000 worth of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) tokens to new users as part of a new promotional strategy. read more