Shiba Inu Is Back Among Top 10 Most Purchased Tokens By Ethereum Whales

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), the self-described “Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer”, has re-emerged among the ten most purchased tokens by Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whales.

What Happened: The 1,000 biggest Ethereum wallets are holding 62 trillion Shiba Inu tokens valued at $1.57 billion, cryptocurrency data platform WhaleStats said in a tweet.

The Ethereum whales on average bought $12,772 worth of Shiba Inu, the data showed.

Shiba Inu currently ranks third among the top ten cryptocurrencies held by Ethereum whales, with an average holding amount of $15.05 million, as per WhaleStats data.

Why It Matters: It was reported in February that Shiba Inu is held by over 1.18 million Ethereum wallets.

Several major companies now accept Shiba Inu and Dogecoin as payment for their products and services.

Shiba Inu announced on Twitter Monday that it has entered into a partnership with the John Richmond fashion label.

Announcement: @JRichmondstyle x @Shibtoken just in time for fashion week! John Richmond partners with Shiba Inu for a cutting-edge fashion collaboration!#LegendsLiveForever 10,000 JR x SHIB NFTS

Fashion Show – Milan Italy

Collection in Boutiques Worldwide#ShibArmy pic.twitter.com/jjPNw360Jr — Shib (@Shibtoken) February 28, 2022

Price Action: Shiba Inu is up 4.9% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00002695 at press time.

