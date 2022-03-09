Why Exxon Mobil, Diamondback Energy And Marathon Oil Shares Are Falling Today

byHenry Khederian
March 9, 2022 3:39 pm
Shares of energy companies, including Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM), Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) are trading lower as oil prices pull back following recent strength. The sector has gained amid supply concerns as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and a US ban on Russian oil imports.

US indices are otherwise trading higher amid continued volatility on Ukraine-Russia concerns. A pullback in oil prices following the recent crude rally has helped alleviate some concerns of rising commodity costs. US President Joe Biden Tuesday announced a ban on Russian Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports.

Exxon Mobil is trading lower by 6.0% at $82.49.

Diamondback Energy is trading lower by 3.9% at $129.25.

Marathon Oil is trading lower by 2.9% at $23.25.

