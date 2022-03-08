Building The IP: Gary Vee's VeeFriends Lands Fanatics Trading Card Collaboration And Shares Series 2 Details

Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk (aka Gary Vee) shared details of the second series of the VeeFriends NFT collection and announced a new partnership with Fanatics.

Fanatics Partnership: The sports apparel and trading card company announced the launch of zerocool, a new trading card brand for the “world’s most important people, IP and brands across pop culture, art and entertainment.”

Zerocool’s first release will be a collectible trading card set based on VeeFriends, the NFT collection from Vaynerchuk

“Anyone who knows me in any shape or form knows that this is an absolute dream come true,” Vaynerchuk said. “My own intellectual property and my own cards are something that 15-year-old me could have never imagined.”

The cards will be sold in packs through a blind Dutch auction, with bids collected Tuesday through Thursday, March 10, 9 p.m. EST. The blind Dutch auction is the fastest way to sell valuable, high-demand products, according to Tuesday’s announcement.

A total of 800 boxes are available with each box containing one 10-card pack.

Zerocool is operating with three principles of valuable product, equitable distribution and market-based pricing. The company believes trading cards prices should be set by the market and everyone should have fair access to the releases.

Zerocool has additional partnerships signed with entertainment franchises and streaming services and will announce plans soon.

“Trading cards have historically been centered around sports, yet athletes are a tiny fraction of society,” Fanatics co-founder Josh Luber said.

Fanatics plans to help entertainment companies and personalities capture large fan bases through zerocool.

The launch of the VeeFriends trading cards follows the recently sold-out UNO game from Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) featuring VeeFriends characters.

Related Link: Fanatics Acquires Topps In $500M Deal Months After Landing Licenses Away From Company

VeeFriends 2 Update: Vaynerchuk launched VeeFriends in May 2021 as a collection of 10,255 NFTs featuring 268 different characters — the VeeFriends. The NFTs were sold via auction and a public Dutch auction with a starting price of 2.5 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

VeeFriends 2 will be launched in April. VeeFriends holders will get a free claim on a VeeFriends 2 featuring their current character in an evolving phase, something exclusive to current holders. The launch of the Series 2 continues on Vee’s promise to build a huge intellectual property around VeeFriends.

“You thought it was 4-year-old sketches…I thought it was 44 years of developing a world and a top ten intellectual property…I’ll see you all in 2049,” Vee tweeted.

VeeFriends holders will have until Dec. 31, 2022, to claim their free VeeFriends Series 2 NFT and must own the VeeFriends Series 1 NFT when claiming.

The total supply for VeeFriends 2 will be 55,555 broken down as follows:

10,255 for VeeFriends Series 1 holders

32,000 for Friends List

10,000 for public mint

3,300 for 15 new characters (requires burning BOOK Games tokens)

The Friends List and BOOK Games token relate to a book that Gary Vee wrote and sold with a promise that those who bought 12 copies of the book would get a future reward. The Friends List will be made up of 32,000 of 123,000 BOOK Games tokens, or around 26%. The list will be announced on April 5, 2022.

Every VeeFriends holder also gets admission to VeeCon in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The floor price of VeeFriends is 15.75 ETH at the time of writing, or around $40,640.