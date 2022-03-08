Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Bumble, Dada Nexus Or Sumo Logic?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL), Dada Nexus Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:DADA) and Sumo Logic Inc (NASDAQ:SUMO):

The latest price target for Bumble was by Cowen & Co. on Mar. 7. The analyst firm set a price target for $36.00, a possible 121.81% upside. Fifteen analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Bumble offers online dating services. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo, where users come on a monthly basis to discover new people and connect with each other.

Bumble’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Bumble is expected to report revenue of $210.29 million.

The latest price target for Dada Nexus was by Mizuho on Jan. 14. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00, a possible 270.92% upside. Five analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Dada Nexus is a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia (JDDJ), China's local on-demand retail platform, and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform in China.

Dada Nexus’ fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Dada Nexus is expected to report an EPS loss of 34 cents on revenue of $319.87 million.

The latest price target for Sumo Logic was by Morgan Stanley on Feb. 23. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00, a possible 39.02% upside. Thirteen analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Sumo Logic is a software company. The company develops software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications and cloud computing.

Sumo Logic’s fourth-quarter earnings report is confirmed for Tuesday’s after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, Sumo Logic is expected to report an EPS loss of 17 cents on revenue of $64.31 million.