GateToken, Huobi Token Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) rose 17.51% to $21.37 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.12 billion, which is 502.12% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,153,990,043.00.

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 936,909,687.90

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

TRON (CRYPTO: TRX) declined by 2.13% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. TRON’s current trading volume totals $851.24 million, a 20.93% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $TRX’s estimated market cap is $5,941,625,836.00.

Circulating Supply: 101,723,691,563.79

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 581,910,045,187.41

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 151,758,801.74

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 352,674,807.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 314,519,164.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 156,124,154.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90

Max Supply: 168,137,035.90

