Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
March 7, 2022 3:57 pm
Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HIVE) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) are all trading lower amid a drop in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading 3.0% lower at around $37,300 Monday afternoon.

Ethereum is trading 3.6% lower at around $2,450 Wednesday morning.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital is trading lower by 5.0% at $21.68 per share.

Hive Blockchain is in the business of providing infrastructure solutions in the blockchain industry. It focuses on the mining and sale of digital currencies.

Hive Blockchain is trading lower by 7.3% at $1.65.

Coinbase Global provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy.

Coinbase is trading lower by 5% at $187.84 per share.

