Why Pinterest, Roku And Snap Shares Are Falling Today

byHenry Khederian
March 7, 2022 2:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Pinterest, Roku And Snap Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of streaming, gaming and social media companies, including Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS), Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), are trading lower amid overall market weakness.

Several companies in the broader social media space have also cut services in Russia amid the ongoing war with Ukraine. The continued escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict has also weighed on the US market Monday, with attempts of a ceasefire and Mariupol evacuation failing.

See Also: Which 10 Major US Companies Are Still Doing Business In Russia?

Pinterest is trading lower by 3.0% at $23.27.

Roku is trading lower by 5.1% at $115.37.

Snap is trading lower by 6.1% at $31.07.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Pinterest Shares Are Popping Off

Why Pinterest Shares Are Popping Off

  Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) shares are trading sharply higher by 18.36% at $29.01 in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported better than expected quarterly EPS and sales results. read more
Why Snap, Pinterest, Twitter and Roblox Shares Are All Falling

Why Snap, Pinterest, Twitter and Roblox Shares Are All Falling

Shares of several social media and metaverse-related stocks, including Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS), Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX), Snap Inc (NYSE: read more
Why Snap, Pinterest, Twitter and Roblox Shares Are All Falling

Why Snap, Pinterest, Twitter and Roblox Shares Are All Falling

Shares of several social media and metaverse-related stocks, including Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS), Twitter Inc (NYSE: read more
Why Netflix, Pinterest, Roku And Twitter Shares Are Falling Today

Why Netflix, Pinterest, Roku And Twitter Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of gaming, streaming and social media stocks, including Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS), Roku Inc (NASDAQ: read more