Why Pinterest, Roku And Snap Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of streaming, gaming and social media companies, including Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS), Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), are trading lower amid overall market weakness.

Several companies in the broader social media space have also cut services in Russia amid the ongoing war with Ukraine. The continued escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict has also weighed on the US market Monday, with attempts of a ceasefire and Mariupol evacuation failing.

Pinterest is trading lower by 3.0% at $23.27.

Roku is trading lower by 5.1% at $115.37.

Snap is trading lower by 6.1% at $31.07.