Why Amazon, Meta Platforms And Microsoft Shares Are Falling Today

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), are all trading lower as stocks fall amid the continued escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with attempts of a ceasefire and Mariupol evacuation failing.

The broader tech sector, along with US indices at large, were also trading lower during Friday's trading session after Russian forces in Ukraine seized control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Conflict escalation in the region has continued to lift energy and oil prices amid supply concerns.

Amazon is trading lower by 3.4% at $2,813.33.

Meta Platforms is trading lower by 4.3% at $191.54.

Microsoft is trading lower by 3.1% at $280.79.