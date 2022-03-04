Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3.8% lower over 24 hours at $0.13 leading up to early Friday morning.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -3.9%% 24-hour against Bitcoin 1% 24-hour against Ethereum 2.8% 7-day 3.2% 30-day -10.5% YTD performance -18.45%

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It's Moving? DOGE traded lower in tandem with other major coins at press time, as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 4.5% to $1.8 trillion at press time.

DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. At press time, it attracted 221 tweets, according to Cointrendz data.

The three most mentioned coins — Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano — attracted 1,914, 973, and 654 tweets, respectively.

Major coins plunged Thursday evening as investors remained on edge due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Bitcoin needs “risk appetite to be healthy” for prices to run above $50,000, said OANDA Senior Analyst Edward Moya.

DOGE is digging into two bullish patterns and faces resistance above at $0.135 and $0.146 levels. It has support at 12 cents and the psychologically important 10-cent mark, according to Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer.

While McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) may be dithering on DOGE adoption, Shake Shake Inc (NYSE:SHAK) is making a move on offering cryptocurrency rewards.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin Foundation has registered the European Union trademarks for “Dogecoin,” “Doge” and associated logos in order to safeguard the memecoin’s name and imagery.

Dogecoin Chatter: Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus took on Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor on Twitter on Thursday. Saylor had said that “[Bitcoin] is the only thing you can truly own.”

remember, you don’t own anything not on the blockchain bitcoin’s blockchain specifically, the other blockchains don’t count either https://t.co/rORcDXbaUn — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 3, 2022

Markus also tweeted that a dedicated DOGE wallet, “MyDoge,” was released for iOS on the same day.

a dedicated dogecoin wallet was just released for iOS – non-custodial and seems pretty easy to use! https://t.co/EtLHPIf9uC — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 4, 2022

DOGE-oriented Twitter handle Mishaboar reminded his followers that the MyDoge wallet is a “hot (online) smartphone wallet.” They said that for long-term holding, cold wallet solutions like hardware wallets are recommended.

MyDoge is a "hot" (online) smartphone wallet. I use smartphone wallets to hold smaller amounts of #Doge I need for day-to-day expenses. For long term holding of large amounts. cold wallet solutions like hardware wallets are recommended. More info:https://t.co/IKbOWSvlnG — Mishaboar (@mishaboar) March 3, 2022

Read Next: More Than $52M In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Has Been Donated To Ukraine So Far