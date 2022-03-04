Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 4, 2022 7:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Dogecoin Slumping Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3.8% lower over 24 hours at $0.13 leading up to early Friday morning. 

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour -3.9%%
24-hour against Bitcoin 1%
24-hour against Ethereum 2.8%
7-day 3.2%
30-day -10.5%

YTD performance

 -18.45%

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It's Moving? DOGE traded lower in tandem with other major coins at press time, as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 4.5% to $1.8 trillion at press time.

DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. At press time, it attracted 221 tweets, according to Cointrendz data. 

The three most mentioned coins — Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano — attracted 1,914, 973, and 654 tweets, respectively. 

Major coins plunged Thursday evening as investors remained on edge due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Bitcoin needs “risk appetite to be healthy” for prices to run above $50,000, said OANDA Senior Analyst Edward Moya. 

DOGE is digging into two bullish patterns and faces resistance above at $0.135 and $0.146 levels. It has support at 12 cents and the psychologically important 10-cent mark, according to Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer. 

While McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) may be dithering on DOGE adoption, Shake Shake Inc (NYSE:SHAK) is making a move on offering cryptocurrency rewards.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin Foundation has registered the European Union trademarks for “Dogecoin,” “Doge” and associated logos in order to safeguard the memecoin’s name and imagery.

Dogecoin Chatter: Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus took on Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor on Twitter on Thursday. Saylor had said that “[Bitcoin] is the only thing you can truly own.”

Markus also tweeted that a dedicated DOGE wallet, “MyDoge,” was released for iOS on the same day.

DOGE-oriented Twitter handle Mishaboar reminded his followers that the MyDoge wallet is a “hot (online) smartphone wallet.” They said that for long-term holding, cold wallet solutions like hardware wallets are recommended. 

Read Next: More Than $52M In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Has Been Donated To Ukraine So Far

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Here's How Much $100 In Dogecoin Could Be Worth If DOGE Returns To All-Time Highs

Here's How Much $100 In Dogecoin Could Be Worth If DOGE Returns To All-Time Highs

One of the most popular cryptocurrencies took the world by storm in 2021. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was a trending topic many times as it saw its valuation rise. read more
Why Coinbase Is Against Banning All Russians From Crypto Exchange

Why Coinbase Is Against Banning All Russians From Crypto Exchange

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) has said it would not preemptively ban all Russian account holders from its platform amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and global sanctions against Russia. read more
Dogecoin Foundation Secures EU Trademark Protection For Crypto Name, Logos

Dogecoin Foundation Secures EU Trademark Protection For Crypto Name, Logos

The Dogecoin Foundation, a nonprofit organization to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), has registered European Union trademarks for “Dogecoin”, “Doge” and associated logos in a move that it says further safeguards its name and imag read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunge As Ukraine Jitters Keep Investors On Edge — Will The Risk Appetite Return Soon?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunge As Ukraine Jitters Keep Investors On Edge — Will The Risk Appetite Return Soon?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) took a knock on Thursday evening, with the global cryptocurrency ma read more