Dogecoin Community Helps Ukraine, Funds Flowing In

The community behind Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) — the world's leading memecoin — came together to help Ukraine after the country was invaded by its neighbor Russia.

What Happened: On Thursday, Mykhailo Fedorov, vice prime minister of Ukraine, tweeted an official Dogecoin address to allow its community to donate their favorite memecoin to the country in distress. He even said that "Dogecoin exceeded Russian ruble in value" and the community took note and started donating — blockchain data reported by explorer DogeChain shows that in under 24 hours the address received nearly 550,000 DOGE for a total value exceeding $72,000.

See Also: HOW TO MINE DOGECOIN

The announcement follows a recent report that Ukraine saw large-scale help coming from the cryptocurrency community which resulted in about $37 million in crypto donated as of Monday. Furthermore, Ethereum-based (CRYPTO: ETH) decentralized exchange Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) also launched a tool Tuesday that automatically converts and donates tokens to the Ukrainian government.

DOGE Price Action: As of press time, Dogecoin is trading at $0.1316 after seeing its price fall by over 1.5% over the last 24 hours.