Uniswap Launches Tool To Streamline Donating Crypto To Ukraine

Ethereum-based (CRYPTO: ETH) decentralized exchange Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) launched a tool that enables its users to quickly and easily donate to the Ukrainian cause.

What Happened: Uniswap's official Twitter Inc. (NASDAQ:TWTR) profile announced on Tuesday that "to ensure that everyone who wants to donate ERC-20 tokens to the Ukrainian government can do so, we built an interface that swaps any token for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and then sends it directly to the Ukrainian government in a single transaction."

There was a positive response from the community, with one user showing their donation being transacted on Uniswap.

� Convert any token to ETH and donate to Ukraine in a single transaction on https://t.co/PW1CkLCtOn Proud of the team at @Uniswap Labs for hacking this together in 1 day https://t.co/2n3nJfjjxs pic.twitter.com/5gOUF9JLHo — hayden.eth (@haydenzadams) March 1, 2022

A subsequent tweet explained that the address shared by the Ukrainian government is a centralized exchange that only accepts Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) and Ethereum, which is why such a tool that converts tokens and sends them is helpful.

The announcement reads: "We built this interface so anyone who wants to donate but holds other ERC-20 tokens can do so with one click."

The announcement follows recent reports that Ukraine saw large-scale help coming from the cryptocurrency community, as significant donations were sent to the country using digital currencies after the nation was invaded by Russia — resulting in a total of $37 million donated as of Monday.