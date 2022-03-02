5 Helpful Free Tools For New Crypto Participants

Image sourced from Pixabay

Investing in cryptocurrency can be a daunting task for new entrants. While investing in digital assets can certainly be exciting, it requires an often painstaking degree of research and the implementation of measured strategies. Investors looking to avoid the painful pitfalls of speculating in a volatile market must educate themselves and adapt their positions on-the-go according to the ever-changing nature of the industry itself.

If you’re unsure how to trade crypto, don’t worry, you are not alone. Several excellent tools that have been created to address the steep learning curve often found in the crypto market. These handy tools and platforms were expressly designed to help novices get their feet wet and bring them closer to investing in crypto assets that offer the best prospect of generating massive returns.

In no particular order, here are five commonly used tools to help new entrants:

1. Zerion

If you are looking for an easy-to-use DeFi investment interface, look no further than Zerion. Conceived as a comprehensive DeFi dashboard, it allows you to glance at the most profitable assets currently available in the crypto market. You can browse the best rates and manage your digital asset portfolio right from one platform, saving you the trouble of constantly switching between tabs and protocols. Zerion tracks over 50 DeFi protocols, thus making it easier for you to source tokens on various Ethereum addresses and dApps.

2. DeBank

It’s absolutely vital to keep track of your portfolio once you start investing in cryptocurrencies; if you don’t, you could fail to notice a moonshot and neglect to sell at the right time. Handily, DeBank provides an all-in-one crypto wallet that uses various chains to track your entire portfolio. What’s more, it can compare interest rates, flag DeFi projects, track DeFi applications, analyze investment risks, and manage assets. If you want a one-size-fits-all tool for token swapping or discovering lucrative new investment opportunities, DeBank is definitely something you should add to your arsenal.

3. Zapper

Zapper provides a user-friendly dashboard from which you can track your portfolio and exchange over 3,000 digital assets. A favorite among veteran investors, the DeFi-focused asset management platform allows you to alter your investing strategies by providing liquidity in a range of liquidity pools. Through Zapper you can deposit/exchange assets, scrutinize the wallets of other investors, and stake your crypto tokens to earn yield. In addition, you get instant updates about recent DeFi trends so that you can make better judgments about your next investment.

4. Crypto Profit Calculator

Once you know about the best-performing cryptocurrencies, you’ll probably want to calculate the profit you can make from your investments. And that’s where Crypto Profit Calculator can help. This one requires a little information such as the scope of your investment, the cryptocurrency you want to invest in, the initial price of the respective asset, the selling price, investment fee, and exit fee. Once you feed these pertinent details into the calculator, it displays your profit percentage and profit amount. Not a bad tool to have at your disposal, huh?

5. Nansen

Nansen combines the information of millions of wallet labels and on-chain data to provide a blockchain analytics platform where you can trade securely – and forget about cybercriminals hacking your private information. Most crypto traders look for details about wallets that offer transactions on-chain; this tool uses smart-contract parsing, heuristics, and algorithms to collect data and provide summarized information to ensure you know which currency would provide hefty profits in the long run.

Needless to say, it’s not advisable to jump into the sea of cryptocurrencies blindly. Instead, you should endeavor to get your feet wet in the shallow waters by familiarizing yourself with tools that have been specially created to simplify the entire inventing process. With the aid of such smart software, you will gain confidence in your ability to navigate the choppy waters and, with any luck, trade your way to success.

