Citadel Securities Will Engage In Crypto This Year: Ken Griffin

bySamyuktha Sriram
March 2, 2022 9:58 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Citadel Securities Will Engage In Crypto This Year: Ken Griffin

Kenneth Griffin, the founder and CEO of the hedge fund Citadel and founder of the market maker Citadel Securities, says the latter firm is likely to move into market making for cryptocurrencies this year.

What Happened: Griffin said in an interview with Bloomberg he was wrong about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and the wider crypto market given the fact that the industry’s market cap today exceeds $2 trillion.

“The crypto market today has a market capitalization of about $2 trillion in round numbers, which tells you that I haven’t been right on this call,” said Griffin.

The Citadel CEO went on to note that while he still has his skepticism, there are “hundreds of millions of people” that disagree with that today.

Citadel Securities has given serious consideration to being a market maker in crypto, said Griffin.

"It’s fair to assume that over the months to come, you will see us engage in making markets in cryptocurrencies," he noted.

Also Read: 8 Companies That Accept Ethereum As Payment

Griffin, who outbid a group of crypto investors with a $43.2-million purchase of a first-edition copy of the U.S. Constitution, recently asserted that he believes Bitcoin will be replaced by Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and the “next-gen” of cryptocurrencies.

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $44,654, gaining 1.2% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum traded at $3,000, gaining 2.93% over the same period.

Photo: Courtesy of Crypto360 on Flickr.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

After Killing The ICO Craze, The SEC Takes On NFTs: Report

After Killing The ICO Craze, The SEC Takes On NFTs: Report

The Security and Exchange Commission is investigating the non-fungible token market — after having killed the initial coin offering craze in 2017 by deeming most tokens unregistered securities. read more
Ukraine And Russia Are Buying Crypto As Never Before: Arcane Research

Ukraine And Russia Are Buying Crypto As Never Before: Arcane Research

Activity from major cryptocurrency exchanges suggests people from Ukraine and Russia are seeking out crypto as a safe haven asset, finds Arcane Research. read more
Ukraine Cancels Crypto Airdrop, Faces Backlash From Community

Ukraine Cancels Crypto Airdrop, Faces Backlash From Community

The government of Ukraine has canceled its upcoming cryptocurrency airdrop in what is being described as the first rug-pull by a nation-state. read more
Here's How Much $100 In This Ukrainian Crypto Would Be Worth Now If You Invested On Jan 1

Here's How Much $100 In This Ukrainian Crypto Would Be Worth Now If You Invested On Jan 1

Popular cryptocurrencies have seen high volatility in 2022. read more