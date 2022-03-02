World Of Women NFT Headlines: Gets Added To KPMG Balance Sheet, Christie's Auction, New Billboard Covers

One of the most exciting non-fungible token collections came into the spotlight this week with a handful of news items.

What Happened: World of Women was highlighted this week with three news items that could increase the brand awareness and value of the 10,000 piece collection.

Accounting company KPMG announced that it purchased a World of Women NFT.

“This acquisition reflects our belief not only in the continued growth of NFTs, but in the value of WoW and its mission,” KPMG Managing Partner in Canada Benjie Thomas said. “Having now gone through the process, we are well positioned to guide our clients around building a corporate NFT strategy, including, acquiring, and safeguarding NFTs.”

KPMG said it hopes its purchase supports women in the cryptocurrency sector.

“We hope that our purchase draws more women into a sector that’s on the cusp of changing how we interact with one another in the future,” KPMG Partner and National Risk Consulting Leader Nancy Chase said.

KPMG recently added investments in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) to its balance sheet.

A rare World of Women NFT was auctioned by Christie’s on Tuesday. World of Women #5672 features nine traits, including the rare tuxedo clothing trait (1% of all World of Women NFTs) and Night Goddess Skin Tone (0.85% of all World of Women).

The World of Women NFT, which is one of only two that have both the Night Goddess skin tone trait and tuxedo trait, sold for 567,000 GBP, or around 260 ETH ($755,000). The price paid matches a record for the collection.

Billboard also announced a partnership with World of Women for its annual Women in Music issue. The magazine will feature World of Women inspired images of Christina Aguilera, Madonna and a third unnamed musician.

The covers were created by World of Women artist Yam Karkai, and will be auctioned on NFT marketplace FTX later in March. A portion of proceeds will benefit nonprofit organizations.

Winners of the cover NFTs will also get to fly out to Los Angeles for a “Women in Music” celebration from Billboard next year.

Why It’s Important: World of Women was launched in July 2021 by artist Karkai and three friends. The 10,000 piece collection came with a mint cost of 0.07 ETH and has quickly become one of the top NFT projects by popularity and valuation.

KPMG said there are numerous use cases for NFTs including marketing their brand, recruiting talent, raising awareness, creating value and connecting with customers.

In April 2021, Visa Inc (NYSE:V) made headlines with the purchase of a CryptoPunk. The company spent around $150,000 on the NFT and received a ton of publicity about the purchase. The lowest priced CryptoPunk is currently listed at 68.5 ETH, or around $202,656.

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) purchased assets like a CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club to use as prizes for daily fantasy contests.

KPMG could use the NFT for several of its use cases in the future.

The news on the Christie’s auction and Billboard covers could bring more attention to the already well-known project. World of Women counts Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria as owners, and Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine media company recently signed a production deal with the NFT collection.

The floor price on World of Women is 9.3 ETH at the time of writing.

Photo: Courtesy of Gideon Benari on Flickr