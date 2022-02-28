Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Has A Message For Pro-Invasion Russian Journalists: 'Go F*ck Yourself'
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-creator Vitalik Buterin lashed out at Russian journalists — including the editor-in-chief of state-owned Russia Today — on Sunday.
What Happened: Buterin responding to a tweet by Margarita Simonovna Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Russia Today, telling her to “go f*** yourself,” in Russian, as per a machine-translated tweet.
иди на хуй
— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) February 27, 2022
Simonyan had tweeted earlier that “If you are now ashamed that you are Russian, don't worry, you are not Russian,” also as per a machine translation.
See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)
Why It Matters: Buterin’s tweet also tagged Anatoly Karlin, who has been tweeting on the Russia-Ukraine war and lists his location as Moscow.
One of Karlin’s tweets said that serious Ukrainian resistance would last less than a week, perhaps only one-to-two days.
* Russia-Ukraine War within 48 hours (70%).
* Serious resistance will last <week (90%), perhaps only 1-2 days (40%).
* Eventually integrated into RF: Donbass: 90%; Novorossiya: 70%; Ukraine in ~1939 borders: 40%; +Volhynia: 20%; +Galicia 15%. #prediction
— Anatoly Karlin () (@akarlin0) February 23, 2022
Last week, Russian-born Buterin said “Glory to Ukraine” and criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine calling it a “crime against the Ukrainian and Russian people.”
The Ukrainian government is asking for donations in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum as the war with Russia Intensifies. More than $5 million in cryptocurrency donations has already been raised for Ukraine over the three days leading up to Sunday.
Price Action: At press time, Ethereum traded 3.8% lower at $2,614.81 over 24 hours.
Read Next: US Futures Slump, Ruble Quotes Up To 40% Lower As NATO Ramps Up Response To Russia's Ukraine Invasion
Photo: Courtesy of TechCrunch via Wikimedia
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.