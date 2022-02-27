Robinhood Holds Almost One-Third Of Dogecoin In Circulation

byBibhu Pattnaik
February 27, 2022 10:54 am
According to a recent tweet from @DogeWhaleAlert, brokerage app Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) is in possession of 32 percent of the total Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) in the market. 

Robinhood holds 42,436,664,891 of Dogecoin which is worth of $5,398,537,887.

Earlier in Feb, DogeWhaleAlert reported that Dogecoin whales moved more than 800 million DOGE worth roughly around $54.20 million.

According to the report, one transaction carried 400,781,942 DOGE (the equivalent of $49,996,746). The other two moved roughly 205 million DOGE each, and were each worth $25,495,252.

Billy Markus tweeted a change.org petition titled “Add Dogecoin Wallet Support to Tipping Feature on Twitter” on Thursday.

Markus also shared data from 2014 that indicated approximately 77 million DOGE were tipped on Reddit tip bot.

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Shiba Inu On Jan. 1, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

