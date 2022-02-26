If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Shiba Inu On Jan. 1, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who have put money into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past year. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NASDAQ:SPY), Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) totals return over that stretch have been 17.1%, 10.2% and 11.4% respectively.

As good as investors in the major US indices have had it of late, cryptocurrencies have been that much better. Cryptocurrency bulls that bought at the beginning of 2021 and held on for the long-term, despite the volatility, have been treated to epic returns on their investment.

Winners Since Jan. 1, 2021: Many cryptocurrencies caught fire in 2021, and it's no secret a number of altcoins have outpaced stocks significantly.

Here’s how much $100 in each of the following cryptocurrencies back at the beginning of 2021 would be worth today:

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC): $134.50

(CRYPTO: BTC): $134.50 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH): $375.98

(CRYPTO: ETH): $375.98 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE): $2703.97

(CRYPTO: DOGE): $2703.97 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB): $18,436,090.22

