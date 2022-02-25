This Textbook Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin And Dogecoin

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.’s (NASDAQ:HMHC) textbooks have been utilized by millions of students globally, and over the past year produced marked returns for investors.

Since February 2021, Houghton Mifflin stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular automobile stocks and cryptocurrencies: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Houghton Mifflin is committed to delivering integrated solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. The company provides educational products, technology platforms and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment and intervention solutions for students.

Houghton Mifflin was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Here's how the returns break down from February 2021 to the present:

Litecoin is down from $179.82 to $105.75 for a return of -41.19%

Bitcoin is down from $47,135.40 to $38,930.10 for a return of -17.41%

Tesla is up from $682.22 to $797.14 for a return of 16.85%

Ford is up from $11.76 to $17.75 for a return of 50.95%

Ethereum is up from $1,482.05 to $2,691.80 for a return of 81.63%

Dogecoin is up from $0.0502 to $0.1251 for a return of 149.20%

And finally, Houghton Mifflin is up from $6.49 to $20.90 for a return of 222.03%.