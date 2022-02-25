Why Camber Energy Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
February 25, 2022 12:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Camber Energy Shares Are Falling

Camber Energy Inc (NASDAQ:CEI) shares are trading lower by 11.75% at $0.66 Friday morning possibly on profit-taking after the stock rallied roughly 40% yesterday.

Shares of several small-cap energy and petroleum stocks, including Camber Energy, were trading sharply higher during Thursday's trading session amid a rise in oil prices following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has caused supply concerns. Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, crude oil prices have hit their highest level since 2014 with prices near $100 a barrel, potentially making oil and gas stocks popular among investors… Read More

Camber Energy is active in the oil and gas market. The company is engaged in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations.

Camber Energy has a 52-week high of $4.85 and a 52-week low of $0.33.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Camber Energy Shares Are Rising

Why Camber Energy Shares Are Rising

Camber Energy Inc (NASDAQ: CEI) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received a loan to redeem its series C preferred stock. read more
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) shares surged 118.9% to settle at $4.75 on Thursday. Cyren recently announced a $12 million private placement. read more
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) shares climbed 66.7% to $12.55 following a 16% surge on Wednesday. read more

Low Market Cap Energy/Petroleum Stocks Trading Sharply Higher Thursday Morning: INDO, IMPP, CEI, ENSV, MARPS, USWS, SNMP, HUSA

INDO IMPP CEI ENSV MARPS USWS SNMP HUSA read more