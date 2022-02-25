Invisible Friends NFT: What You Need To Know About The Sold-Out Collection

The hottest non-fungible token collection of the week is a project that was recently minted and has a lower supply than most, which led to high demand and an impressive floor price to kick things off.

What Happened: Invisible Friends is a collection of 5,000 “animated invisible characters” created by Swedish animator Markus Magnusson and is a Random Character Collective project.

“It’s for people who are still kids at heart. People who just wanna have a bit of fun on the internet. Just the very easy-going type of person that has a good taste in art,” Magnusson said to describe people who would likely mint Invisible Friends.

The collection came with a mint price of 0.25 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which put it on the higher side of mint cost for projects.

Prior to the mint, Invisible Friends auctioned off an exclusive rare 1/1 gold NFT. The “Golden Friend” sold for 499.69 ETH, or $1.32 million. Proceeds from the auction went to the RCC Charity Fund. The winner of the auction got the rare NFT and also received five unrevealed Invisible Friends NFTs.

Related Link: How To Buy NFTs

Strong Demand/What’s Next: The 5,000 piece collection sold-out with those on the whitelist having 24 hours to mint one NFT each, beginning on Feb. 23.

Invisible Friends NFT sales saw strong demand with the top sales coming in at prices of 18.88 ETH, 18 ETH, 15 ETH, 14.99 ETH and 13.9 ETH. The project established a floor price of 12 ETH in its first day of trading.

At the time of writing, the current floor price is 9 ETH, or around $23,659.

Invisible Friends was the number-one project over the past 24 hours with a sales volume of $6.8 million, according to CryptoSlam. In the last seven days, the project has seen sales of $31.3 million, ranking third amongst all NFT collections.

The images have not been revealed as of the time of writing.

“We will update on reveal time/date soon. We want to make sure we can deliver on time before we announce the reveal date. It won’t be long,” Invisible Friends tweeted.

The project has more than 500,000 followers on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and over 277,000 members in its Discord. Invisible Friends also has more than 156,000 followers on its Instagram, a photo-sharing platform owned by Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

“We’re already branching from Web3. We’ll always make sure that whatever we do we keep the exclusivity for our holders so it’s gonna be limited runs of everything we do,” Magnusson said.

Invisible Friends does not have a roadmap listed on its website, which is typically used by NFT projects to lay out future plans for holders.