Invisible Friends NFT: What You Need To Know About The Sold-Out Collection

byChris Katje
February 25, 2022 11:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Invisible Friends NFT: What You Need To Know About The Sold-Out Collection

The hottest non-fungible token collection of the week is a project that was recently minted and has a lower supply than most, which led to high demand and an impressive floor price to kick things off.

What Happened: Invisible Friends is a collection of 5,000 “animated invisible characters” created by Swedish animator Markus Magnusson and is a Random Character Collective project.

“It’s for people who are still kids at heart. People who just wanna have a bit of fun on the internet. Just the very easy-going type of person that has a good taste in art,” Magnusson said to describe people who would likely mint Invisible Friends.

The collection came with a mint price of 0.25 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which put it on the higher side of mint cost for projects.

Prior to the mint, Invisible Friends auctioned off an exclusive rare 1/1 gold NFT. The “Golden Friend” sold for 499.69 ETH, or $1.32 million. Proceeds from the auction went to the RCC Charity Fund. The winner of the auction got the rare NFT and also received five unrevealed Invisible Friends NFTs.

Related Link: How To Buy NFTs 

Strong Demand/What’s Next: The 5,000 piece collection sold-out with those on the whitelist having 24 hours to mint one NFT each, beginning on Feb. 23.

Invisible Friends NFT sales saw strong demand with the top sales coming in at prices of 18.88 ETH, 18 ETH, 15 ETH, 14.99 ETH and 13.9 ETH. The project established a floor price of 12 ETH in its first day of trading.

At the time of writing, the current floor price is 9 ETH, or around $23,659.

Invisible Friends was the number-one project over the past 24 hours with a sales volume of $6.8 million, according to CryptoSlam. In the last seven days, the project has seen sales of $31.3 million, ranking third amongst all NFT collections.

The images have not been revealed as of the time of writing.

“We will update on reveal time/date soon. We want to make sure we can deliver on time before we announce the reveal date. It won’t be long,” Invisible Friends tweeted.

The project has more than 500,000 followers on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and over 277,000 members in its Discord. Invisible Friends also has more than 156,000 followers on its Instagram, a photo-sharing platform owned by Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

“We’re already branching from Web3. We’ll always make sure that whatever we do we keep the exclusivity for our holders so it’s gonna be limited runs of everything we do,” Magnusson said.

Invisible Friends does not have a roadmap listed on its website, which is typically used by NFT projects to lay out future plans for holders.

 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

How The Cryptocurrency And NFT Communities Are Rallying Financial Support For Ukraine And Its Artists

How The Cryptocurrency And NFT Communities Are Rallying Financial Support For Ukraine And Its Artists

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has led to many showing their support for the military and people of Ukraine. The cryptocurrency and non-fungible token communities are among the sectors showing financial support. read more
Is Elon Musk Joining The Bored Ape Yacht Club? Here's What We Know

Is Elon Musk Joining The Bored Ape Yacht Club? Here's What We Know

Bored Ape Yacht Club has been one of the most prominent non-fungible token collections of the last year. The collection of 10,000 Bored Apes has attracted NFT collectors, investors, athletes and celebrities to its exclusive club. Here’s the latest on another prominent figure Apeing in. read more
Dogecoin Knockoff Named After Elon Musk Returns Among Most Used Smart Contracts By Ethereum Whales

Dogecoin Knockoff Named After Elon Musk Returns Among Most Used Smart Contracts By Ethereum Whales

Dogelon Mars (CRYPTO: ELON) — a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoff — has re-emerged among the top most used smart contracts by Ethereum (CRYPTO: read more
Why Is Bitcoin Taking A Much Harsher Beating From Russia's Ukraine Invasion Than Stocks?

Why Is Bitcoin Taking A Much Harsher Beating From Russia's Ukraine Invasion Than Stocks?

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried in a Twitter thread on Thursday speculated on why Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) market price is taking such a harsher beating from the Russia-Ukraine crisis compared to equities. read more