Nasdaq Stages Epic Intraday Recovery After Russia Invades Ukraine; Adobe, Moderna Lead Boost

byHenry Khederian
February 24, 2022 4:44 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Nasdaq Stages Epic Intraday Recovery After Russia Invades Ukraine; Adobe, Moderna Lead Boost

U.S. indices finished higher as stocks sharply rebounded after falling following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 3.34% to 13,473; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 3.36% to $340.49
  • The S&P 500 traded higher by 1.50% to 4,288; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 1.50% to $428.30
  • The Dow Jones composite traded higher by 0.79% to 11,179; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished higher by 0.25% to $332.34

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA), Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) were among the top gainers for the QQQ.

Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG), Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) and Pinduoduo Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq.

Elsewhere On The Street

U.S. President Joe Biden offered a second round of economic sanctions on Russia aimed primarily at the nation’s banking industry. But the president acknowledged his first round of sanctions unveiled Wednesday and his repeated threats to enact financial hardship on Russia have yet to make an impact on President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine… Read More

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and resulting sanctions on Russia are putting pressure on several sectors including commodities. Two precious metals that could be affected by the global crisis are palladium and platinum… Read More

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) was seeing a strong green day Thursday and is headed back toward a channel it once traded in. Support was previously found near the $9 level but could hold as resistance now as the stock is trading below the level… Read More

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

News Top Stories After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Traders Circulate Business Insider Report Titled '10 companies Microsoft could buy to boost its enterprise metaverse ambitions following its $68.7 billion Activision deal;' Mentions Snap, Pinterest, Unity, Autodesk, Roblox, Adobe And Nvidia

https://www.businessinsider.com/microsoft-enterprise-metaverse-activision-blizzard-acquisitions-takeover-targets-2022-2#matterport-16-billion-1 read more
This Robot-Run ETF Cut Tesla Stake In January And Initiated Positions In These 2 Tech Giants

This Robot-Run ETF Cut Tesla Stake In January And Initiated Positions In These 2 Tech Giants

The Qraft AI-Enhanced U.S. read more
Executives Sell Over $20M Of 5 Stocks

Executives Sell Over $20M Of 5 Stocks

Although US stocks closed higher on the first trading day of February, there were a few notable insider trades. read more
4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling: Alphabet, Adobe And More

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling: Alphabet, Adobe And More

US stock futures traded higher this morning ahead of data on initial jobless claims. Although Wall Street recorded sharp losses on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. read more