Nasdaq Stages Epic Intraday Recovery After Russia Invades Ukraine; Adobe, Moderna Lead Boost

U.S. indices finished higher as stocks sharply rebounded after falling following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Nasdaq composite finished higher by 3.34% to 13,473; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 3.36% to $340.49

(NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 3.36% to $340.49 The S&P 500 traded higher by 1.50% to 4,288; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 1.50% to $428.30

(NASDAQ:SPY) gained 1.50% to $428.30 The Dow Jones composite traded higher by 0.79% to 11,179; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished higher by 0.25% to $332.34

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Nasdaq, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA), Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) were among the top gainers for the QQQ.

Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG), Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) and Pinduoduo Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) were among the top losers for the Nasdaq.

