EXCLUSIVE: Benzinga's 2022 NFT Investments Listmakers Made Significant Contributions To The NFT Space

This year's NFT Listmakers have made significant contributions to the NFT space either by introducing new NFT projects to the market or by making these investments more accessible for the average investor.

Those who made the list have been recognized in one of three categories: "Top NFT Exchanges," "Top NFT Promoters" and "Top NFT Projects."

Here's a look at the 2022 NFT Investments Listmakers (ordered alphabetically):

Top NFT Exchanges

Crypto.com – One of the OGs in the crypto and NFT space, Crypto.com claims to be the fastest-growing crypto app – and they have leaned in hard in the last 12 months with media tie-ins and special drops to attract buyers.

Dapper Labs – Brought us NBA Top Shots, a project that grabbed mainstream attention and brought it squarely to NFT sports collectibles.

FTX – "Built by Traders for Traders," FTX prioritized NFTs in 2021. FTX had a recent significant fundraise and is now valued at $8 billion, with partnerships including Coachella and Tom Brady .

Looksrare – Offering rewards for purchasing on their platform, Looksrare was a breakout success in the first quarter of 2022 and became the second-largest NFT marketplace by sales volume.

Nifty Gateway – They moved to a broader form of curation in 2021, but have used its new flexibility to make a steady stream of drops, making it a standout for many buyers and a strong player in the secondary market.

OpenSea – In early 2021, OpenSea still had competition for the dominant exchange in the space. By the end of 2021, OpenSea's leader position seemed understood, with creators posting their work on OpenSea in addition to any other platforms where they officially launch.

Rarible – Rarible was competing with OpenSea for the top marketplace spot until just a year ago, but their star has still continued to rise and they introduced an open API in 2021 that will have an aggregate effect on how marketplaces are integrated and is an excellent way for their platform to expand.

Top NFT Promoters

Farokh – Farokh is an expert at starting and hyping NFT social communities and a virtual legend on socials. He continues to hype the crowd from 2021 to 2022 and he still loves Cool Cats.

Gary Vee/VaynerNFT – Gary "Vee" Vaynerchuk did his research and became one of the leading NFT advocates in the blockchain community and to the world at large. VaynerNFT is not quite a year old, but with leadership from Avery Akkineni , the agency has been supporting VeeFriends while dropping a steady stream of major brand tie-ins, with partners like PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). They are unique in touching so many parts of the industry, and no agency is in the position VaynerNFT is to roll out new brands.

Hunter Orrell – NFT influencer and YouTuber. He's also a creator and proclaimed investor in Looksrare.

Ja Rule – If you have been sleeping on Ja Rule and NFTs, time to check his Twitter feed. Ja is still creating, launching NFTs, doing TV appearances and shows on his ICONN app. Ja isn't just bringing mainstream fame to NFTs (lots of people are doing that), he's bringing the force of nature that is his creative drive to the Wild West of NFTs, and it's a net gain for the space.

– If you have been sleeping on Ja Rule and NFTs, time to check his Twitter feed. Ja is still creating, launching NFTs, doing TV appearances and shows on his ICONN app. Ja isn't just bringing mainstream fame to NFTs (lots of people are doing that), he's bringing the force of nature that is his creative drive to the Wild West of NFTs, and it's a net gain for the space. Zeneca – Zeneca's path to NFT truth has taken them from a writer, thinker and social influencer in the space to Zen Academy, a token access learning platform.

Top NFT Projects