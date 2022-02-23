Dogecoin Core Developer Ross Nicoll Leaves Project Citing Stress

Ross Nicoll, a core developer of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) blockchain, recently announced that he is “stepping away” from the project.

What Happened: In a blog post last week, Nicoll said that he would be leaving the board of directors at the Dogecoin Foundation due to a number of reasons – the main one being stress.

“Primarily the stress involved is overwhelming and I need to step back to focus on myself for a period,” said Nicoll.

“There is a further complication that my employer for my day job is moving into the blockchain space, leading to a risk of conflict of interest if I remain as a Director,” he added.

As I suspect a lot of you have figured out, I've been struggling (failing) with having workload from Dogecoin on top of a full time job. I'm stepping back to advisor to the Foundation, to reduce workload on myself, while supporting the Foundation. https://t.co/auZ2ekyves — Ross Nicoll (@JRossNicoll) February 16, 2022

Aside from developing the Dogecoin blockchain, Nicoll works as a full-time software engineer at Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google.

“I’m handing over everything I can to the Dogecoin Foundation. I will be remaining as an advisor to the Foundation, to enable transition,” he said.

In August 2021, the Dogecoin Foundation was re-established after a six-year hiatus with core developers Nicoll and Michi Lumin on the board, along with product and community leads Timothy Stebbing, Gary Lachance, and Jens Wiechers.

The Foundation’s board of advisors included high profile names in the crypto space like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s legal and financial advisor Jared Birchall.

“I have confidence in their ability to steer Dogecoin into the next phase, in a way that I do not have the mindset for,” stated Nicoll.

