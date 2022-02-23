Dogecoin Woofs Away Russian Bearishness To Rise Alongside Wider Crypto Market

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 23, 2022 4:40 am
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3.7% higher at $0.13 over 24 hours leading up to Wednesday morning.

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 3.7%
24-hour against Bitcoin -1.2%
24-hour against Ethereum 0.1
7-day -12.1%
30-day 6.7%

YTD performance

 -40.1%

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded higher alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 3.95% to $1.7 trillion at press time. 

DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. It attracted 370 tweets at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

The three most mentioned coins — Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano — attracted 4,037, 2,048, and 1,352 tweets, respectively. 

On Tuesday, a United Kingdom-based law firm Gunnercooke said its legal office has become the first significant such entity to accept cryptocurrency payments including DOGE. 

Meanwhile, Dogecoin millionaire Glauber Contessoto said that he is still holding on to his DOGE.

Dogecoin Chatter: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO and DOGE-bull Elon Musk took a dig at Web 3.0 on Tuesday in a tweet. He shared a meme that featured Google founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page and Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin across various so-called iterations of the web.

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus responded through a meme of his own that represented "web4." The meme featured DOGE's mascot a Shiba Inu superimposed on a human figure. 

A petition asking Twitter to add DOGE as a tipping option has garnered more than 5,700 signatures. On Tuesday, DOGE-centric Twitter handle Mishaboar shared the petition and noted that DOGE and tipping have been “ synonyms from the early Doge days.”

