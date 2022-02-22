Vulcano Prepares To Launch NFT Video Game: Choose Your Side And Earn $VULC

byJacinta Sherris
February 22, 2022 1:12 pm
Photo provided by Vulcano.

Vulcano has launched its newest game featuring three types of NFTs: characters, weapons and lands – with spaceships coming soon. Players can choose to fight on the side of lightness or darkness in a vie for power that has the potential to consume the entire galaxy.  

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

