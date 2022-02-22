Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
February 22, 2022 12:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) are all trading lower Tuesday morning amid a weekly decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading 14.8% lower over the past week at around $37,600 Tuesday morning.

Ethereum is trading 16.6% lower over the past week at around $2,600 Tuesday morning.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital is trading lower by 4.8% at $22.74 per share.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

Riot Blockchain is trading lower by 5.3% at $16.07 per share.

Coinbase Global provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy.

Coinbase is trading lower by 6.6% at $176.56 per share.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Cardano Or Dogecoin?

If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Cardano Or Dogecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more
How The Cryptocurrency And NFT Communities Are Rallying Financial Support For Ukraine And Its Artists

How The Cryptocurrency And NFT Communities Are Rallying Financial Support For Ukraine And Its Artists

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has led to many showing their support for the military and people of Ukraine. The cryptocurrency and non-fungible token communities are among the sectors showing financial support. read more

Is Ethereum Classic Seeing A Reversal?

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) is trading higher Friday as the crypto market pushes higher, bouncing back from a couple of days' losses. read more
Is Elon Musk Joining The Bored Ape Yacht Club? Here's What We Know

Is Elon Musk Joining The Bored Ape Yacht Club? Here's What We Know

Bored Ape Yacht Club has been one of the most prominent non-fungible token collections of the last year. The collection of 10,000 Bored Apes has attracted NFT collectors, investors, athletes and celebrities to its exclusive club. Here’s the latest on another prominent figure Apeing in. read more