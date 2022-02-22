This Hulu Rival Now Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin For Monthly Subscriptions

Madhukumar Warrier
February 22, 2022
Streaming television service Sling TV — a subsidiary of Dish Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH) — will accept cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) for payment of monthly subscriptions.

What Happened: Dish Network announced on Twitter that Sling TV has partnered with cryptocurrency payment provider BitPay to accept cryptocurrency payments for subscriptions.

Sling TV will accept seven different cryptocurrencies — including self-described “Dogecoin killer” Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — and five stablecoins for payments.

The cryptocurrency payment option is currently available only to users with an existing monthly subscription. New subscribers must pay with traditional payment methods to activate their accounts.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Sling TV said that the cryptocurrency payment option brings “choice and convenience to its check-out process.” The streaming video-on-demand company competes with the likes of the Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)-owned Hulu.

Several major companies now accept Dogecoin and Shiba Inu as payment for their products and services.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk — a big proponent of Dogecoin — said on Saturday that the electric vehicle maker will accept Doge payment at its Santa Monica supercharging station.

Price Action: Dish Network shares closed 3.1% lower in Friday’s regular trading session at $28.96.

Dogecoin is down 9.4% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1262 at press time.

Read Next: So Much For Recovery: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop As Troops, Tanks Seen In Eastern Ukraine

