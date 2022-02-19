This Australian Blockchain Jobs Platform Plans To Add Shiba Inu As Payment Option

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) adoption has been increasingly rapidly, lending credence to the SHIB community's assertion that it is more than a meme coin.

What Happened: As recently as this week, Australia's LaborX announced that it is working on adding Shiba Inu as a payment option on its LaborX.com blockchain jobs platform. LaborX, according to its LinkedIn profile, is a blockchain-based freelance platform that provides secure blockchain-based work contracts for crypto enthusiasts.

Freelancers registered with the platform now number around 48,000, and they are paid in cryptocurrencies. The Australian company said in the tweet, starting next week, its registered freelancers can choose to earn Shiba Inu by completing tasks.

Fluffy news! We are working on adding $SHIB as a payment method on our https://t.co/mSpz31Dg4F blockchain jobs platform. From next week on, our more than 48k registered freelancers will be able to earn $SHIB by completing tasks. We are happy to join @Shibtoken! pic.twitter.com/OdzoyG4W1E — LaborX.com (@LaborXNews) February 17, 2022

Why It's Important: Online electronics retailer Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) are among the companies that have decided to accept Shiba Inu directly. With cryptocurrency payment company Flexa integrating Shiba Inu on its platform, the meme currency is now accepted as a payment option by a few companies, which have tie-ups with Flexa.

Others, including AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC), have confirmed they will soon begin to accept Shiba Inu. The one big catalyst that the SHIB community is looking forward to is the meme currency making its way into Robinhood Markets, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HOOD) list of tradable instruments.

At last check, Shina Inu was down 1.45% at $0.00002784.

