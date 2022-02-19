This Australian Blockchain Jobs Platform Plans To Add Shiba Inu As Payment Option

byShanthi Rexaline
February 19, 2022 1:57 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Australian Blockchain Jobs Platform Plans To Add Shiba Inu As Payment Option

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) adoption has been increasingly rapidly, lending credence to the SHIB community's assertion that it is more than a meme coin.

What Happened: As recently as this week, Australia's LaborX announced that it is working on adding Shiba Inu as a payment option on its LaborX.com blockchain jobs platform. LaborX, according to its LinkedIn profile, is a blockchain-based freelance platform that provides secure blockchain-based work contracts for crypto enthusiasts.

Freelancers registered with the platform now number around 48,000, and they are paid in cryptocurrencies. The Australian company said in the tweet, starting next week, its registered freelancers can choose to earn Shiba Inu by completing tasks.

Related Link: Dogecoin Vs. Shiba Inu: How The Meme Coin Rivalry Pans Out In Recent Crypto Market Recovery

Why It's Important: Online electronics retailer Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) are among the companies that have decided to accept Shiba Inu directly. With cryptocurrency payment company Flexa integrating Shiba Inu on its platform, the meme currency is now accepted as a payment option by a few companies, which have tie-ups with Flexa.

Others, including AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC), have confirmed they will soon begin to accept Shiba Inu. The one big catalyst that the SHIB community is looking forward to is the meme currency making its way into Robinhood Markets, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HOOD) list of tradable instruments.

At last check, Shina Inu was down 1.45% at $0.00002784.

Related Link: 16 Platforms To Trade Shiba Inu On Right Now

Photo: Courtesy of Diverse Stock Photos on Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Hot Doge! Order Doge-Themed Food at New Dubai Restaurant, Pay In Various Cryptos

Hot Doge! Order Doge-Themed Food at New Dubai Restaurant, Pay In Various Cryptos

A new online-only restaurant launched in Dubai offers a take on the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) with themed food items, packaging and the ability for users to pay for orders with cryptocurrency. read more
Dogecoin Creator Complains About Community Proposals; Says No To Capping Or Burning

Dogecoin Creator Complains About Community Proposals; Says No To Capping Or Burning

Billy Marcus — also known as Shibeoshi Nakamoto and famous for creating the world's top memecoin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) — complained about common community proposals of which he disapproved. read more
It Looks Like A Bitcoin Bear Market, Says Glassnode

It Looks Like A Bitcoin Bear Market, Says Glassnode

On-chain analytics firm Glassnode has concluded that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) currently has “numerous bearish headwinds in play.”    read more
This Hulu Rival Now Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin For Monthly Subscriptions

This Hulu Rival Now Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin For Monthly Subscriptions

Streaming television service Sling TV — a subsidiary of Dish Network Corp. read more