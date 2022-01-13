16 Platforms To Trade Shiba Inu On Right Now

byAJ Fabino
January 13, 2022 10:19 am
Rumors were flying Wednesday that Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), the Japanese dog-themed cryptocurrency, will be listed on the Robinhood platform in February.

SHIB pegged 14.32% gains amid the report, currently trading at $0.00003216, but is still trading far below its all-time high of $0.000087, in late October of last year.

Interested in buying SHIB before Robinhood lists the token? Here’s a list of 16 exchanges where you can buy it, and their respective 24-hour volumes:

  • Binance – $361.2 million 
  • Coinbase Pro – $150.63 million 
  • OKEx – $56.97 million 
  • Huobi Global – $47.64 million 
  • Kucoin – $42.14 million 
  • DigiFinex – $35.94 million 
  • Crypto.com – $24.96 million 
  • Gate.io – $20.63 million 
  • Bitvavo – $9.86 million 
  • WazirX – $8.66 million 
  • Bitfinex – $5.10 million 
  • FTX – $4.87 million 
  • Currency.com – $4.37 million 
  • Kraken – $3 million 
  • Uniswap v2 – $1.38 million 
  • BitGlobal – $1.08 million 

Shiba Inu carries a current market cap of $17,337,244,798 with a combined 24-hour volume of $1,302,395,456. Here is the Woofpaper (whitepaper) for the stubborn dog-themed token.

