16 Platforms To Trade Shiba Inu On Right Now

Rumors were flying Wednesday that Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), the Japanese dog-themed cryptocurrency, will be listed on the Robinhood platform in February.

SHIB pegged 14.32% gains amid the report, currently trading at $0.00003216, but is still trading far below its all-time high of $0.000087, in late October of last year.

Interested in buying SHIB before Robinhood lists the token? Here’s a list of 16 exchanges where you can buy it, and their respective 24-hour volumes:

Information provided by coinranking.com.

Binance – $361.2 million

– $361.2 million Coinbase Pro – $150.63 million

– $150.63 million OKEx – $56.97 million

– $56.97 million Huobi Global – $47.64 million

– $47.64 million Kucoin – $42.14 million

– $42.14 million DigiFinex – $35.94 million

– $35.94 million Crypto.com – $24.96 million

– $24.96 million Gate.io – $20.63 million

– $20.63 million Bitvavo – $9.86 million

– $9.86 million WazirX – $8.66 million

– $8.66 million Bitfinex – $5.10 million

– $5.10 million FTX – $4.87 million

– $4.87 million Currency.com – $4.37 million

– $4.37 million Kraken – $3 million

– $3 million Uniswap v2 – $1.38 million

– $1.38 million BitGlobal – $1.08 million

Shiba Inu carries a current market cap of $17,337,244,798 with a combined 24-hour volume of $1,302,395,456. Here is the Woofpaper (whitepaper) for the stubborn dog-themed token.