Microsoft, Salesforce Lead Markets Lower As Russia-Ukraine Tensions Rise

byHenry Khederian
February 17, 2022 4:22 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Microsoft, Salesforce Lead Markets Lower As Russia-Ukraine Tensions Rise

U.S. indices traded sharply lower Thursday amid growing concerns over a potential Russian attack on Ukraine.

  • The Nasdaq composite traded lower by 2.90% to 13,716; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) lost 2.97% to $345.45
  • The S&P 500 traded fell by 2.12% to 4,380; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 2.14% to $437.06
  • The Dow Jones composite traded lower by 1.56% at 11,445; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished lower by 1.71% at $343.86

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO), Visa Inc (NYSE:V) and Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) were among the only gainers for the DIA.

3M Co (NYSE:MMM), Salesforce.com, inc. (NASDAQ:CRM) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were among the top losers for the Dow Jones.

Elsewhere On The Street

Miffed about the constant scrutiny from the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission, Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is defending himself against the securities regulator… Read More

Many investors and analysts doubted Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood's early investment in Tesla, but Ark didn't care what others thought because the firm had done the research and understood the prospects of Tesla's battery technology, AI, robotics capabilities and over-the-air software updates… Read More

Federal prosecutors are reportedly ramping up a probe into the activities of short sellers, serving subpoenas and seizing hard drives and mobile phones of prominent "activist" short sellers… Read More

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What Could A Salesforce NFT Cloud Mean?

What Could A Salesforce NFT Cloud Mean?

Cloud computing company Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) could be entering the non-fungible token space according to a report from employees. Here’s a look at what that could mean. read more
Here Are All The Companies With Super Bowl LVI Commercials

Here Are All The Companies With Super Bowl LVI Commercials

Super Bowl LVI aired Sunday on NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA). The Los Angeles Rams were the winners of the game and ended the NFL season as champions. read more

'Salesforce tells employees it's working on NFT cloud service' -CNBC Report

https://www.cnbc.com/2022/02/09/salesforce-tells-employees-its-working-on-nft-cloud-service.html?utm_content=Main&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1644499310 read more
Cool Cats NFT Announces Collaboration With TIME Magazine: How You Can Win A Free Cool Cat

Cool Cats NFT Announces Collaboration With TIME Magazine: How You Can Win A Free Cool Cat

A fast-rising NFT project announced a collaboration with one of the most well-known magazines of all time in a move that could bring continued validation to the non-fungible tokens space. What Happened: Cool Cats, an NFT project of 9,999 blue cats that launched earlier in 2021, is collaborating with TIME magazine. read more