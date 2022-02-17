Microsoft, Salesforce Lead Markets Lower As Russia-Ukraine Tensions Rise

U.S. indices traded sharply lower Thursday amid growing concerns over a potential Russian attack on Ukraine.

The Nasdaq composite traded lower by 2.90% to 13,716; The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) lost 2.97% to $345.45

(NASDAQ:QQQ) lost 2.97% to $345.45 The S&P 500 traded fell by 2.12% to 4,380; The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) lost 2.14% to $437.06

(NASDAQ:SPY) lost 2.14% to $437.06 The Dow Jones composite traded lower by 1.56% at 11,445; The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished lower by 1.71% at $343.86

Here are the day's winners and losers from the Dow Jones, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO), Visa Inc (NYSE:V) and Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) were among the only gainers for the DIA.

3M Co (NYSE:MMM), Salesforce.com, inc. (NASDAQ:CRM) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were among the top losers for the Dow Jones.

Elsewhere On The Street

Miffed about the constant scrutiny from the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission, Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is defending himself against the securities regulator… Read More

Many investors and analysts doubted Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood's early investment in Tesla, but Ark didn't care what others thought because the firm had done the research and understood the prospects of Tesla's battery technology, AI, robotics capabilities and over-the-air software updates… Read More

Federal prosecutors are reportedly ramping up a probe into the activities of short sellers, serving subpoenas and seizing hard drives and mobile phones of prominent "activist" short sellers… Read More