Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling Today

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), are all trading lower in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading 4% lower at around $41,900 Thursday afternoon.

Ethereum is trading 2.8% lower at around $2,970 Thursday afternoon.

Shares of technology and software companies are also trading lower amid overall market weakness. Stocks across sectors have sold off in recent sessions amid Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital is trading lower by 5.1% at $26.95 per share.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

Riot Blockchain is trading lower by 5.8% at $18.45 per share.

Coinbase Global provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy.

Coinbase is trading lower by 6% at $195.56 per share.