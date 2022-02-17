This Reopening Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Moderna, Pfizer, BioNTech, Novavax And Vaxart

Macy's Inc (NYSE:M) retail stores have something for everyone in the family, and over the past year, has returned unmistakable gains for bullish traders and investors.

Since February 2021, Macy’s stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular vaccine stocks: Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX), Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT).

Founded in 1858, Macy's operates nearly 600 stores as the Macy's brand, 58 stores as the Bloomingdale's brand and 160 freestanding Bluemercury specialty beauty stores.

Macy's also operates e-commerce sites, owns 65% of a Chinese e-commerce joint venture, and licenses two Bloomingdale's stores in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Women's apparel, accessories, shoes, cosmetics, and fragrances make up a majority of Macy’s sales.

Here's how the returns break down from February 2021 to present: