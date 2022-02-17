Dogecoin Slumps Alongside Other Cryptos: Why Shibes Are Knocking On Twitter's Door With Puppy Eyes

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 17, 2022 7:13 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Slumps Alongside Other Cryptos: Why Shibes Are Knocking On Twitter's Door With Puppy Eyes

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded nearly 1% lower at $0.15 in the early hours of Thursday amid a general downturn in cryptocurrencies. 

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 1.2%
24-hour against Bitcoin -0.5%
24-hour against Ethereum 0.45%
7-day -6.1%
30-day -12.9%

YTD performance

 -33.8%

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded lower alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 4.6% to $1.9 trillion at press time.

DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time. It attracted 194 tweets, according to Cointrendz data.

The three most mentioned coins — Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano — attracted 1,571, 1,120, and 533 tweets, respectively. 

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from January indicate that the U.S. Federal Reserve is readying to combat the prevailing high inflation. GlobalBlock analyst Marcus Sotiriou noted that the recent rally in the apex coin was driven by futures while spot markets were selling. 

DOGE consolidated ahead of the release of FOMC minutes. On Wednesday, DOGE was printing an inside bar on its daily chart, which is a sign of consolidation, according to Benzinga’s Melanie  Schaffer.

Recently, Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chair Charlie Munger likened Cryptocurrency to a "venereal disease."

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus said he liked this story and that “doing awesome stuff is hard [as f**k].”

Dogecoin Chatter: Mishaboar, a DOGE-oriented Twitter handle, urged his followers to sign a petition, requesting Twitter to add DOGE wallet support to the tipping feature on the platform. Notably, Twitter enabled support for Ethereum Tips on Wednesday.

“@Twitter, can we have $DOGE please????” asked the petition pointing out that DOGE has the “lowest transaction fee of other major coins.”

Meanwhile, Markus tweeted that since February 17 is "Random Act of Kindness Day" it goes wonderfully well efforts to get #dogecoin trending.

Read Next: Is This Person Who Forecast That Bitcoin Would Never Cross $3 The Oldest Crypto Bear Ever?

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded nearly 4% lower at $0.14 over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Sharply Along With Other 'Risk' Assets — But Mines Are Buzzing Like Never Before

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Sharply Along With Other 'Risk' Assets — But Mines Are Buzzing Like Never Before

Bitcoin and other major coins traded sharply lower Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 0.8% to $2 trillion. read more
Do You Own Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Or Other Crypto? Why You Should Watch Out For This Notorious OTP Scam

Do You Own Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Or Other Crypto? Why You Should Watch Out For This Notorious OTP Scam

“One Time Password” bots, available on sale for a few hundred dollars on Telegram, are being used by criminals to steal cryptocurrency like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin read more
Make Space, Bitcoin: Twitter Users Can Now Also Send Tips In Ethereum

Make Space, Bitcoin: Twitter Users Can Now Also Send Tips In Ethereum

Users of Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) social media platform can now send tips through their mobiles using an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) address. read more