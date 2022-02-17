Dogecoin Slumps Alongside Other Cryptos: Why Shibes Are Knocking On Twitter's Door With Puppy Eyes

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded nearly 1% lower at $0.15 in the early hours of Thursday amid a general downturn in cryptocurrencies.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 1.2% 24-hour against Bitcoin -0.5% 24-hour against Ethereum 0.45% 7-day -6.1% 30-day -12.9% YTD performance -33.8%

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded lower alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 4.6% to $1.9 trillion at press time.

DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time. It attracted 194 tweets, according to Cointrendz data.

The three most mentioned coins — Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano — attracted 1,571, 1,120, and 533 tweets, respectively.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from January indicate that the U.S. Federal Reserve is readying to combat the prevailing high inflation. GlobalBlock analyst Marcus Sotiriou noted that the recent rally in the apex coin was driven by futures while spot markets were selling.

DOGE consolidated ahead of the release of FOMC minutes. On Wednesday, DOGE was printing an inside bar on its daily chart, which is a sign of consolidation, according to Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer.

Recently, Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chair Charlie Munger likened Cryptocurrency to a "venereal disease."

i like this story doing awesome stuff is hard af — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 16, 2022

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus said he liked this story and that “doing awesome stuff is hard [as f**k].”

Dogecoin Chatter: Mishaboar, a DOGE-oriented Twitter handle, urged his followers to sign a petition, requesting Twitter to add DOGE wallet support to the tipping feature on the platform. Notably, Twitter enabled support for Ethereum Tips on Wednesday.

“@Twitter, can we have $DOGE please????” asked the petition pointing out that DOGE has the “lowest transaction fee of other major coins.”

Meanwhile, Markus tweeted that since February 17 is "Random Act of Kindness Day" it goes wonderfully well efforts to get #dogecoin trending.

Tomorrow, Feb 17th, 2022, is "Random Act of Kindness Day", which goes wonderfully with #dogecoin and the #DoOnlyGoodEveryday ethos It also happened to be an arbitrary day that @JustinScerini chose to get #dogecoin trending – let's do this!https://t.co/7OCo6cKLdT — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 17, 2022

