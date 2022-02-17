Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Flat After Fed Minutes Released — Why The Apex Coin Looks Very Healthy To This Analyst

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 16, 2022 9:08 pm
Major cryptocurrencies traded flat Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 1.1% to $2.1 trillion. 

Price Performance Of Major Coins
Coin 24-hour 7-day Price
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -0.4% -0.8% $44,017.54
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -0.5% -3% $3,147.77
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -0.6% -6% $0.15
Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinGecko)
Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price
Neo (NEO) +12.5% $25.45
Dash (DASH) +9.5% ​​$118.20
Avalanche (AVAX) +4.9% $97.88

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: Cryptocurrencies showed resilience after minutes from the January Federal Open Market Committee indicated that the U.S. Federal Reserve was readying to combat the steepest rise in prices since 1980.

“Most participants noted that, if inflation does not move down as they expect, it would be appropriate for the (Federal Open Market) Committee to remove policy accommodation at a faster pace than they currently anticipate,” as per the minutes, reported by Reuters.

Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA, said that Bitcoin is trading like a risk asset and will continue to take its cue frm the market. 

“Bitcoin should continue to attract investors as long as the $40,000 level holds over the short-term.”

Moya’s colleague Craig Erlam said the apex coin continues to look "very healthy" after weathering the recent geopolitical storm and is beneffitting from the return in risk appetite on Tuesday. 

“Once again it finds itself trading a little shy of $45,500 where it ran into resistance last week after repeatedly seeing support there back in December. A move above here will be a big psychological boost and could propel bitcoin higher.”

However, Erlam too warned that risk appetite was important especially in the context of inflation and interest rates.

GlobalBlock analyst Marcus Sotiriou said the recent rally in Bitcoin was driven mostly by futures while spot was selling. 

“We know this because the aggregated CVD [Cumulative Volume Delta] for spot has been stagnant whilst the CVD for futures has increased. This suggests that this price rise was driven by speculation or hedging rather than genuine demand.”

Amsterdam-based cryptocurrency trader Michaël van de Poppe tweeted that $46,000 remains crucial for “any bullish perspectives.”

Meanwhile, the decline in exchange deposits may indicate that Bitcoin liquidations are declining.

Bitcoin — Number Of Transfers To Exchanges, Courtesy Glassnode

The number of exchange deposits touched a 19-month low of 1,963.518 on Tuesday. Previous 19-month low was on February 15, as per Glassnode.

Read Next: Warren Buffett Acquires $1B Stake In 'Rat Poison' Bitcoin Friendly Brazilian Bank While Cutting Stakes In Visa, Mastercard

