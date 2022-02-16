What's Going On With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1% higher at $0.15 over 24 hours leading up to early Wednesday morning.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 1% 24-hour against Bitcoin -0.2% 24-hour against Ethereum -3% 7-day -4.95% 30-day -13.5% YTD performance -37.5%

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded higher alongside major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.3% to $2.1 trillion.

DOGE was among the most discussed coins on Twitter. At press time, it attracted 601 tweets, according to Cointrendz.

Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, and Ethereum were the three most mentioned coins. They attracted 4,225, 3,060, and 2,811 tweets, respectively.

Dogecoin rose Tuesday night as geopolitical tensions prevailing in Eastern Europe showed signs of simmering down.

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus addressed Twitter Support on Tuesday asking them to do something about cryptocurrency giveaway scams.

“Everyone on crypto twitter is getting spam added to these obvious scam lists en masse and it’s super irritating for everyone,” said Markus. DOGE bull and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk joined Markus in agreement.

Dogecoin Chatter: Markus noted the rise in the prices of cryptocurrencies on Tuesday despite his “misanthropic bloviation.”

oh between all my misanthropic bloviation i just realized crypto is doing good again woo! pic.twitter.com/pnmHWFY038 — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 15, 2022

A KPMG France study indicates that Dogecoin is among the most popular cryptocurrencies in the European nation, as per a report from Le Parisien newspaper. Bitcoin tops the popularity in the European nation.

Around 8% of French people hold cryptocurrencies, while 30% plan to invest in them, according to the report.

