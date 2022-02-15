Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
February 15, 2022 11:28 am


Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) are all trading higher Tuesday morning amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading 4% higher over the past 24 hours at around $44,250 Tuesday morning.

Ethereum is trading 6.5% higher over the past 24 hours at around $3,130 Tuesday morning.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the digital currency blockchain segment and its cryptocurrency machines are located in Canada.

Marathon Digital is trading higher by 11.8% at $28.58 per share.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

Riot Blockchain is trading higher by 9.7% at $19.65 per share.

Coinbase Global provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy.

Coinbase is trading higher by 5.4% at $205.83 per share.

