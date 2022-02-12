Rare Alien CryptoPunk Sells: You Won't Believe How Much It Sold For

byChris Katje
February 12, 2022 5:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Rare Alien CryptoPunk Sells: You Won't Believe How Much It Sold For

A rare CryptoPunk sold for a potential record amount on Saturday. Here’s the reason why and the details on the purchase.

What Happened: CryptoPunk #5822 sold for 8,000 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), or around $23.7 million on Saturday.

Punk #5822 is one of only nine Punks to have the rare Alien trait. This punk also has the Bandana trait, which is available on only 481 of the Punks.

The Punk is said to have been purchased by Deepak Thapliyal, the CEO of Chain.com.

The CryptoPunks collection is made of 10,000 NFTs with varying traits. The Alien trait is the rarest of all traits due to the low number that have the trait.

Larva Labs, the parent company of CrytpoPunks, lists the top sales of Punks on its website and the top three positions now all belong to Punks with the Alien trait. Along with the record-breaking sale, past purchases include a rare Alien Punk which sold for $11.75 million at a Sotheby’s auction in June 2021.

Related Link: Top 10 CryptoPunks Sales Of All Time 

Why It’s Important: After the Alien Punk purchase was reported, the sales volume in CryptoPunks began picking up.

At the time of writing, the floor price for Punks is 68.45 ETH, or around $202,801.

There are two additional Alien Punks listed that could lead to more record-breaking sales. CryptoPunk #635 is listed for 15,500 ETH, or around $46.35 million. The listing follows several call outs on Twitter from a potential buyer looking to purchase the rare Punks.

Punk #635 is one of nine Aliens and also features the Bandana (481 Punks) and Regular Shades (527 Punks) traits.

Punk #3100, another Alien Punk, is also listed for a price of 35,000 ETH, or $103.7 million. 

The record sale of a CryptoPunk and increased sales volume follows news that a lot of 104 CryptoPunks will be auctioned off by Sotheby's

 

 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Snoop Dogg To Make Death Row Records First NFT Music Label: Report

Snoop Dogg To Make Death Row Records First NFT Music Label: Report

After selling $50 million worth of NFTs in a week, American rapper Snoop Dogg is planning the first NFT music label. read more
EXCLUSIVE: 5 Top Solana Projects To Watch According To 'Solana Legend'

EXCLUSIVE: 5 Top Solana Projects To Watch According To 'Solana Legend'

Benzinga’s NFT show “The Roadmap” regularly looks at non-fungible token drops and recent mints that investors and collectors should have on their radar. read more
Wondering Why Gaming Crypto Gala Is Shooting Higher Today? Thank Ethereum Whales, BT And Snoop Dogg

Wondering Why Gaming Crypto Gala Is Shooting Higher Today? Thank Ethereum Whales, BT And Snoop Dogg

Gala (GALA) rose nearly 20% to $0.33 in the early hours of Tuesday amid heightened whale buying activity and positive news. read more
If You Bought A Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT When Super Bowl Champ Von Miller Did, Here's How Much It'd Be Worth Now

If You Bought A Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT When Super Bowl Champ Von Miller Did, Here's How Much It'd Be Worth Now

Von Miller is once again a Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams winning Super Bowl LVI. Miller has now won Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos and the Rams. read more