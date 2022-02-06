Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: Azuki Tops List After Passing Bored Ape Yacht Club, 18 of Top 20 Increase

byChris Katje
February 6, 2022 4:41 pm
The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

A waitlist for the highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) NFT marketplace has more than 2.5 million people signed up, which could increase the valuation and demand for NFT projects.

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects from the past week, as reported by CryptoSlam.

Azuki: $84.1 million, +10.2%

Bored Ape Yacht Club: $82.9 million, +14.4%

CloneX: $69.0 million, +25.7%

Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $52.3 million, +3.1%

HAPE Prime: $42.7 million, +85.7%

Hype Bears: $40.7 million, N/A

Hero: $38.2 million, N/A

SuperNormal by Zipcy: $33.9 million, +37.1%

CryptoPunks: $30.0 million, -45.2%

V1 CryptoPunks Wrapped: $29.3 million, +141.3%

Related Link: Bored Ape Yacht Club Parent Yuga Labs Could Be Worth $5B: Report 

What Happened: Azuki topped the list a week after coming in second place with sales of $81.7 million. The project has a floor price of 11 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) at the time of writing and continues to see a strong following of fans and rising interest and valuation of the project.

Bored Ape Yacht Club came in second place. The project was up over 129% in last week’s report. Soccer star Memphis Depay became the latest athlete to buy a Bored Ape, along with singer Justin Bieber buying a second Bored Ape during the week.

New to the top ten were Hype Bears and Hero, which both launched last week.

SuperNormal by Zipcy, which launched two weeks ago, continued its position in the top ten and has a floor price of 1.55 ETH.

Other well-known projects rounded out the top 20 with Axie Infinity, Bored Ape Kennel Club and Cool Cats ranking 15th, 16th and 18th respectively.

Cool Pets, a new launch from Cool Cats, came in 23rd place with $10 million in sales volume and has the potential to hit the top ten next week with continued sales and a reveal of the highly anticipated project.

Among the top twenty projects by sales volume, only CryptoPunks and Axie Infinity saw declines from the previous week.

Photo: Courtesy of Marco Verch Professional P on Flickr

