Is Alfa Romeo Changing The Automotive Game With NFT Digital Certificates?

byChris Katje
February 11, 2022 11:42 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Alfa Romeo Changing The Automotive Game With NFT Digital Certificates?

Italian luxury automobile company Alfa Romeo recently showed off its upcoming Tonale electric vehicle. Along with luxury features and state-of-the-art technology, the vehicle will offer a unique approach to non-fungible tokens.

What Happened: The 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale made its global debut recently, representing what the Italian automotive company called “the brand’s metamorphosis.”

The vehicle stays true to Alfa Romeo’s luxury and racing car roots, while also offering common features in electric vehicles.

The Tonale has a 12.3-inch driver’s cluster screen, which is a “best-in-class offering.” The vehicle has a new infotainment system that includes wireless Apple Carplay, wireless Android Auto and wireless charging. The vehicle will also feature Alexa, the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) product, as a voice assistant for drivers.

And, one of its newest features might appeal to a growing market.

Related Link: What Is A Non-Fungible Token? 

Adding NFTs: For the first time ever, a car will feature an NFT digital certificate. The Tonale NFT certificate will be available at purchase and uses blockchain technology to highlight the life of the vehicle.

“The Tonale NFT certifies the car upon purchase, then evolves to represent its use during the car’s life cycle, with major benefits in terms of protecting residual value,” the company said.

This marks the first automobile company to link a vehicle to an NFT digital certificate.

“With the customer’s consent, the NFT will record vehicle data, generating a certificate that can be used to assure the car has been properly maintained, with a positive impact on its residual value.”

The company said the NFT certificate could provide credibility and reassurance in the used car market.

Carfax, which is owned by IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS), provides car history on used automobiles. The company tracks performance history, car accidents and ownership history.

NFT digital certificates can expand on this existing market with a more detailed report and provide more assurance to car buyers.

The blockchain technology market continues to expand to new markets such as real estate and ticketing. Using the blockchain can help provide data and an accurate historical representation of events.

What’s Next: Alfa Romeo was founded in 1910 and was acquired by Fiat Chrysler in 2007. The brand is now a part of Stellantis NV (NYSE:STLA) thanks the merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot.

The 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale is expected to hit North American showrooms in the first quarter of 2023.

Photo: Courtesy Alfa Romeo
 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets

Related Articles

Top 10 Stock Market Moving Headlines From Last Week: Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Snap, Spotify Earnings And More

Top 10 Stock Market Moving Headlines From Last Week: Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Snap, Spotify Earnings And More

Every day, Benzinga TV covers the biggest topics of the stock market. Benzinga’s new weekly highlights show features the top 10 events of the previous week. Follow Benzinga on YouTube for daily shows committed to providing the best market news and commentary. read more
Top 10 Stock Market Moving Headlines From Last Week: Tesla, Ark Innovation ETF, Bitcoin And More

Top 10 Stock Market Moving Headlines From Last Week: Tesla, Ark Innovation ETF, Bitcoin And More

Benzinga debuted a new show on its YouTube channel Friday. The show will air every Friday and recap the top events of the week for stock traders. Here are the top ten stock market moving headlines of the past week. read more
5 ETFs To With Major Growth Potential In January And Beyond, From Sports Betting To The Metaverse

5 ETFs To With Major Growth Potential In January And Beyond, From Sports Betting To The Metaverse

The year 2021 left behind some huge storylines for investors. The investment themes may carry over into 2022, which could make some thematic ETFs worth considering in January and further into the year. Here is a look at five ETFs for investors to consider in 2022. read more
TRON Founder Justin Sun Paid $28M For Blue Origin Flight: Here's How He's Picking 5 People To Join Him

TRON Founder Justin Sun Paid $28M For Blue Origin Flight: Here's How He's Picking 5 People To Join Him

A leading name in the cryptocurrency space has been revealed as the original winner of the auction for a seat on a Blue Origin flight to space. read more