After Partnership With Market Rebellion, Voyager To Let Users Buy Crypto With Stocks

byRenato Capelj
February 10, 2022 8:14 am
Crypto-asset platform Voyager Digital Ltd (OTCQB:VYGVF) announced this week that its users will be able to buy and sell stocks with cryptocurrencies.

What Happened: This development comes after Voyager partnered with Market Rebellion to operate a broker-dealer that will handle the equity trades.

Pursuant to that development, later this year, via the Voyager platform, customers will be able to trade USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC), operated by Circle, for stocks of their choosing.

“Incorporating stock trading, especially basing it on digital dollars, is a natural extension of what we’re doing, of our value proposition and what consumers are going to want in the near future,” said Steve Ehrlich, the chief executive officer and co-founder of Voyager.

Why It Matters: Voyager aims to provide retail and institutional investors turnkey solutions to trade crypto assets and offers execution, data, wallets, and custody.

The company is a Benzinga Listmaker, part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index, recognized for its accomplishments innovating, as well as merging the best of finance and technology.

The Last Word: "In 2021, we scaled our technology to accommodate rapid growth as mainstream crypto adoption accelerated,” Ehrlich said in the company's second-quarter report. 

“Now, with our platform and technological capabilities enhanced, 2022 marks the next phase of Voyager's growth through product and geographic expansion, alongside marketing efforts to reach new customers.”

