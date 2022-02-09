GreenBox POS Featured On The Wild West Crypto Show

byInvestorBrandNetwork
February 9, 2022 12:57 pm
GreenBox (NASDAQ:GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The company’s Chief Marketing Officer Jacqueline B. Reynolds recently appeared on the Wild West Crypto Show, the leading source for the latest crypto news, inside information and exclusive interviews with the most influential people in the crypto space. During the interview, Reynolds discussed GreenBox’s business model and the company’s efforts to improve access to innovative payment solutions for individuals and businesses. “[GreenBox’s] goal is to be the prominent, ultimate, best digital payment solutions company globally,” Reynolds said. “Really what differentiates us, aside from the marvelous people that we continue to hire, is the world-class technology. … [We’re] passionate about differentiated, ownable, unique technology that really makes people’s lives much easier and gives them true solutions in the payment sector.”

To view the full press release, visit https://ccw.fm/DDrTq

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The company’s applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, fraud detection and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.GreenBoxPOS.com.

